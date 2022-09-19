iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Hoese & Co LLP

Hoese & Co LLP lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 3.9% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 13,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 19,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 353,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,964,000 after buying an additional 67,909 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.11. 19,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,599. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.48.

