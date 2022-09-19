iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,970,000 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the August 15th total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,997,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of IBB traded down $3.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $119.57. 96,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average of $122.49. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $174.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBB. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

