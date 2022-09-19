iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stock Position Decreased by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,390,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 413,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,939,000 after purchasing an additional 142,929 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $98.37. The stock had a trading volume of 125,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,617,366. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.99 and a one year high of $117.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

