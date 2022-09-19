iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Holdings Lifted by Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 332,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,913 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.2% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 122.4% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $116.13. 31,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,949. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.92. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $116.01 and a 1 year high of $131.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

