iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.92

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.92 and last traded at $115.97, with a volume of 26379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.31.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
