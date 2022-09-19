iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $115.92

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $115.92 and last traded at $115.97, with a volume of 26379 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.31.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.92.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 297.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,153,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

