iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Position Reduced by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,736,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 259.9% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 652,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,500,000 after acquiring an additional 471,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

STIP stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.97. 12,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,501. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.00 and a twelve month high of $107.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.66.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.