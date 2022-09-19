IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Downgraded by BTIG Research to “Sell”

BTIG Research cut shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IronNet from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday.

IRNT stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.28. IronNet has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $37.64.

IronNet ( NYSE:IRNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.07). IronNet had a negative return on equity of 458.41% and a negative net margin of 1,052.76%. The business had revenue of $6.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IronNet will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total value of $99,205.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,050,803.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William E. Welch sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total value of $60,557.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,236,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,268,574.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 41,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $99,205.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,194,432 shares in the company, valued at $17,050,803.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,296 shares of company stock valued at $203,232 in the last ninety days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in IronNet by 103.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,749,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 890,248 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in IronNet by 727.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 868,814 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in IronNet by 759.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 505,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 446,832 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in IronNet during the first quarter worth $1,117,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IronNet during the first quarter worth $490,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.

