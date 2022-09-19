Iridium Trading Down 72.2% Over Last Week (IRD)

Iridium (IRD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Iridium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Iridium has traded 72.2% lower against the dollar. Iridium has a market capitalization of $248,093.27 and approximately $2,074.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00117513 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005253 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.74 or 0.00881079 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Iridium’s total supply is 24,132,057 coins. The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Iridium is ird.cash. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
