Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSP. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $138.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.34 and its 200-day moving average is $146.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $129.56 and a 1 year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

