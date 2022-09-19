Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $289.37. 1,605,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,432,477. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $307.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.54. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $269.28 and a 1 year high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

