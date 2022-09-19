Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors cut its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth about $173,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

PGF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.20. 60,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 493,866. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.95. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $19.19.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

