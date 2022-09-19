International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.11

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.11 and last traded at $34.95, with a volume of 11554 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INSW. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on International Seaways from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

International Seaways Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

International Seaways Dividend Announcement

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is -48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,248.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Blackley sold 15,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $504,802.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,611.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,499 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,212 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in International Seaways by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in International Seaways by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in International Seaways by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Featured Stories

