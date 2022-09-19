Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Short Interest Update

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of LINK stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.37. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558. The stock has a market cap of $54.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.04. Interlink Electronics has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

