Integrity Financial Corp WA Sells 757 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Integrity Financial Corp WA trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 3.1% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 158.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,357,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after buying an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,746,726 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

