Integrity Financial Corp WA Has $2.15 Million Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Integrity Financial Corp WA reduced its holdings in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,179 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,790 shares during the quarter. Owl Rock Capital comprises 2.0% of Integrity Financial Corp WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Integrity Financial Corp WA’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 43.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Alexis Maged bought 29,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.01 per share, for a total transaction of $385,030.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 48,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,139.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

ORCC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.42. 49,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $15.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 151.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.75 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Owl Rock Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.