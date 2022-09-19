Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISIG opened at $6.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $8.45. Insignia Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISIG. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 12.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

