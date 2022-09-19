Insider Selling: Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,964,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,758,596.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE SWCH traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $34.02. 1,586,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,661. Switch, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $34.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $32.37.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Switch had a net margin of 58.11% and a return on equity of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $168.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.04 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.82%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Switch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.91.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Switch in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its stake in Switch by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after buying an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Switch by 415.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 192,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after buying an additional 155,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

