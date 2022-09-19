Insider Selling: Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) EVP Sells $373,860.00 in Stock

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Starbucks Stock Down 1.0 %

Starbucks stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $117.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.42. The firm has a market cap of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

