Insider Selling: Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Insider Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) insider Dian C. Taylor sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $395,212.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,148,979.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARTNA traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.78. The stock had a trading volume of 68,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,342. The company has a market cap of $526.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.08. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $60.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Artesian Resources alerts:

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 9.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Artesian Resources Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Artesian Resources

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Artesian Resources during the first quarter worth $48,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Artesian Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Artesian Resources in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

About Artesian Resources

(Get Rating)

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Artesian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artesian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.