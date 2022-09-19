Insider Selling: Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Director Sells $110,124.30 in Stock

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) Director Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 8,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $110,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 622,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,258,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

On Monday, September 12th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 1,800 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $23,940.00.

On Friday, September 9th, Garry Ph.D. Nolan sold 22,191 shares of Akoya Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $295,362.21.

AKYA stock opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $21.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $449.20 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.93.

Akoya Biosciences ( NASDAQ:AKYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 55.41% and a negative net margin of 98.08%. The company had revenue of $17.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts expect that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AKYA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the period. 34.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

