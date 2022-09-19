Insider Buying: TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Director Purchases $24,446.10 in Stock

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) Director Curtis N. Powell bought 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.26 per share, for a total transaction of $24,446.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 735 shares in the company, valued at $24,446.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.23. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $646.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.16. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $47.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TRST. TheStreet upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

(Get Rating)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

