Insider Buying: TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Major Shareholder Purchases $33,679.80 in Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $33,679.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,888,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,296,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opaleye Management Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 315,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $2,520,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 11,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $102,061.08.

On Monday, August 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 4,979 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $39,632.84.

On Friday, July 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 5,200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $41,704.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 5,100 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $41,208.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 200 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $1,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 2 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $13.98.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 50,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $325,000.00.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $8.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.86. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

TELA Bio ( NASDAQ:TELA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $10.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 278.82% and a negative net margin of 116.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TELA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the second quarter worth $83,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the second quarter valued at about $272,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio during the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 4.0% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 108,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the last quarter.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. It provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

