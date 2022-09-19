Insider Buying: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Purchases $9,571,824.76 in Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) CEO August J. Troendle bought 62,516 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $153.11 per share, for a total transaction of $9,571,824.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,080,720 shares in the company, valued at $931,019,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $150.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.94 and a 1 year high of $231.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $161.04 and its 200 day moving average is $152.63.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Medpace had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Medpace by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 68,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,908,000 after purchasing an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 25.3% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 10.3% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MEDP. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

