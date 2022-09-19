Insider Buying: Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Lucira Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) insider Erik T. Engelson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 83,282 shares in the company, valued at $151,573.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lucira Health Stock Down 1.4 %

LHDX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 83,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,505. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.81. Lucira Health, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $9.63.

Get Lucira Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lucira Health by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 631,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 119,929 shares during the period. Data Collective II GP LLC acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,551,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in Lucira Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lucira Health Company Profile

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucira Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucira Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.