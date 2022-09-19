Insider Buying: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Sep 19th, 2022

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTVGet Rating) insider Michael Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $23,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inotiv Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NOTV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 125,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,979,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,125,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,363,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.