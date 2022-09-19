Insider Buying: Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Insider Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) insider Michael Garrett bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.06 per share, for a total transaction of $23,060.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $46,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inotiv Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NOTV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 125,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Inotiv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $60.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv

Inotiv Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOTV. P2 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Inotiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,979,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Inotiv by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,125,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after buying an additional 71,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 983,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,756,000 after purchasing an additional 57,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 862,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,482 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Inotiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,363,000. 52.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

