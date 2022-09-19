Insider Buying: CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Major Shareholder Purchases $31,220.00 in Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,677,260.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

On Monday, July 18th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 43 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, for a total transaction of $750.78.

On Friday, July 15th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 522 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,035.82.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 715 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $12,462.45.

On Monday, July 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 514 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $8,907.62.

On Thursday, July 7th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 755 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, for a total transaction of $13,257.80.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,341 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $23,910.03.

On Thursday, June 30th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 184 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,264.16.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 109 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,938.02.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 622 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $10,909.88.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,422 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $60,021.88.

CTO Realty Growth Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE CTO opened at $20.42 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $374.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.22.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.44%. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is presently 119.06%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. TheStreet upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James started coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.5% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at about $947,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 235.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 3.2% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.