Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Director Acquires 5,892 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) Director Randall E. Paulson bought 5,892 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.92 per share, for a total transaction of $276,452.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 254,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,931,709.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

B. Riley Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of RILY traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,902. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $91.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported ($4.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of B. Riley Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -231.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51.4% in the first quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 1,032,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,201,000 after acquiring an additional 350,551 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 20.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,648 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 512,896 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 420,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

