Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV) Short Interest Update

Innovid Corp. (NYSE:CTV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,150,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 955,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 335,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Innovid in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Innovid from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.54.

Innovid Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of CTV stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.34. 1,368,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,670. Innovid has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.06.

Institutional Trading of Innovid

Innovid ( NYSE:CTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.09 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Innovid will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovid during the 4th quarter valued at $65,678,000. Cisco Systems Inc. purchased a new position in Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $6,463,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovid in the 1st quarter worth about $4,253,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Innovid by 458.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 466,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 382,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diker Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovid in the 4th quarter worth about $2,394,000. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Innovid Company Profile

Innovid Corp. operates an independent software platform that provides ad serving and creative services. The company offers advertising services for the creation, delivery, and measurement of TV ads across connected TV, mobile TV, and desktop TV environments to advertisers, publishers, and media agencies.

