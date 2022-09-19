Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Short Interest Update

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incannex Healthcare

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Incannex Healthcare stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 37,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.07% of Incannex Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Incannex Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IXHL traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.20. 9,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,743. Incannex Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.32.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid products in Australia. The company's products include IHL-42X, for obstructive sleep apnea; IHL-216A for traumatic brain injury; and IHL-675A, a combination of cannabinoid for the prevention and treatment of inflammatory lung conditions, such as acute respiratory distress syndrome, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and asthma, as well as rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases.

