Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMUX. Aegis cut their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

Immunic Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,258. Immunic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Immunic Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in Immunic by 57.7% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,572,000 after buying an additional 990,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Immunic by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immunic by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its position in Immunic by 11.8% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,089,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after purchasing an additional 115,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Immunic by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 956,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after buying an additional 54,867 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

