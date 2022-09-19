Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IMUX. Aegis cut their price target on Immunic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Immunic from $45.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.
Immunic Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IMUX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,258. Immunic has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.30.
Immunic Company Profile
Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.
