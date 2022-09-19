ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC) Short Interest Update

ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the August 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmuCell in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in ImmuCell by 306.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 14.2% during the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 71,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 358.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 82,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 64,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICCC traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 145 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,251. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 million, a P/E ratio of 271.42 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.55. ImmuCell has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 6.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

