Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Down 10.6%

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXGet Rating)’s share price dropped 10.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.26 and last traded at $9.26. Approximately 3,971 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 189,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.36.

IMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immatics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Immatics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $607.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.05.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.27 million. Immatics had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 36.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Immatics will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMTX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Immatics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 230.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

