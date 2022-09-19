IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Short Interest Update

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 4,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 495,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in IMAX by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,033,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 88.5% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 111,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of IMAX from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IMAX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of IMAX stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.48. The stock had a trading volume of 412,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,690. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62. IMAX has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $868.35 million, a PE ratio of -61.92 and a beta of 1.32.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.07). IMAX had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IMAX will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

