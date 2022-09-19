IM Cannabis Corp (TSE:IMCC) Director Acquires C$152,542.50 in Stock

IM Cannabis Corp (TSE:IMCC – Get Rating) Director Oren Shuster purchased 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$152,542.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,158,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,634,976.53.

IMC is an MCO in the medical cannabis sector headquartered in Israel and with operations In Israel and Germany. Over the past decade, the Company believes that the IMC brand has become synonymous with quality and consistency in the Israeli medical cannabis market. The Company has also expanded its business to offer intellectual property-related services to the medical cannabis industry.

In Europe, IMC operates through Adjupharm GmbH (“Adjupharm”), a German-based subsidiary and EU-GMP certified medical cannabis distributor.

