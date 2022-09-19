IG Group’s (IGG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on IGG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 1,210 ($14.62) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IG Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,070 ($12.93).
IG Group Stock Performance
LON:IGG opened at GBX 792 ($9.57) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 794.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 767.15. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 646.75 ($7.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 883 ($10.67). The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74. The company has a market cap of £3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 860.87.
IG Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). In other IG Group news, insider Jon Noble sold 56,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 814 ($9.84), for a total transaction of £463,963.72 ($560,613.48). Also, insider Charlie Rozes sold 17,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.25), for a total transaction of £122,837.55 ($148,426.23).
About IG Group
IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options.
