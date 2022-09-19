IAM Advisory LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 0.7% of IAM Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.44. 9,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,150,638. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.53 and its 200 day moving average is $169.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.39 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

