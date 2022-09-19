Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the August 15th total of 5,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Humanigen by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGEN. HC Wainwright lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Humanigen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Humanigen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Humanigen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
Humanigen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm'. Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF). The company is developing lenzilumab as a treatment for cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH.

