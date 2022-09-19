Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53,524 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,855,255 shares.The stock last traded at $12.42 and had previously closed at $12.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPP shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after buying an additional 721,964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,823,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.