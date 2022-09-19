Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $97.44 Consensus PT from Analysts

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.44.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBG. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hub Group to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of HUBG opened at $71.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.55.

In other news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, with a total value of $2,975,311.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 174,900 shares of company stock valued at $18,265,801. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Hub Group by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Hub Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 222,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,705,000 after buying an additional 10,213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Hub Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,535 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

