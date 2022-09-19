Horizon Protocol (HZN) Price Reaches $0.0349 on Major Exchanges

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $66,597.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded 38% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004832 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000385 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

HZN is a coin. It was first traded on December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Horizon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

