Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,300 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 253,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Hon Hai Precision Industry Price Performance

OTCMKTS HNHPF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.78. The company had a trading volume of 43,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.14. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $8.02.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

Hon Hai Precision Industry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a $0.2455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.48%.

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Singapore, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

