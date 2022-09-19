Holland Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.88 Million Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,116 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for 2.2% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $690,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,319,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,993,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $90.09. 8,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,369. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.75 and a one year high of $111.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

