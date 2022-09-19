HODL Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (HODL)

HODL (HODL) traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last week, HODL has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. HODL has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $11,660.00 worth of HODL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HODL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,809.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00148549 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00277663 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.32 or 0.00730084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00579728 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005309 BTC.

About HODL

HODL (HODL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the 1GB AES Pattern Search hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2016. HODL’s total supply is 729,362,990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 728,956,780,617,428 coins. The Reddit community for HODL is https://reddit.com/r/HodlToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HODL’s official Twitter account is @hodlcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HODL

According to CryptoCompare, “HOdlcoin is just like Bitcoin, but it pays interest on every balance. This is to recognize the importance of HODLers and properly reward HODLing. Very high interest rates (4000%+ APR) are paid in the first few months to attract early adopters to the project. Proof of Work 1GB AES Pattern Search POW. Pattern Search involves filling up RAM with pseudo-random data, and then conducting a search for the start location of an AES encrypted data pattern in that data. Pattern Search is an evolution of the ProtoShares Momentum PoW, first used in MemoryCoin and later modified for use in CryptoNight(Monero,Bytecoin), Ethash(Ethereum). CPU/GPU friendly. Pools https://hodl.suprnova.cc/https://hodl.maxminers.net/https://hodl.blockquarry.com/Paper Wallet http://hodlpaperwallets.tk/Block Explorers http://hodl.presstab.pwhttp://www.tekyexplorer.xyz/hodl/http://coinofview.com/coin/HOdlcoin.htmlTelegram | Discord | Facebook | BitcoinTalk Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HODL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HODL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HODL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

