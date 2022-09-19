Hina Inu Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $597,657.68 (HINA)

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 22.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. Hina Inu has a market cap of $597,657.68 and approximately $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00111060 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005132 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.24 or 0.00848105 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hina Inu Profile

Hina Inu’s genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 38,545,882,401,393,200 coins. The Reddit community for Hina Inu is https://reddit.com/r/RealHinaInu. The official website for Hina Inu is hinainu.finance. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hina Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Meet Hina Inu ($HINA), Keisuke Inu’s ($KEI) sister token. Hina Inu [$HINA] is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hina Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hina Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

