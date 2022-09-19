Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.
Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
