Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 839,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.57.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Institutional Trading of Highwoods Properties

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Price Performance

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.70. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $29.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 73.26%.

About Highwoods Properties

(Get Rating)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.