Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,200 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the August 15th total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFRO. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 208,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 114,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 117,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,195. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.60. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.26.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

