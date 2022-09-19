Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.70

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.70 and last traded at C$12.66, with a volume of 7544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.83.
Several research analysts recently commented on HRX shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$437.92 million and a P/E ratio of 17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.98.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
