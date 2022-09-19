Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.88 and last traded at $4.76. 21,705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,798,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

MOMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $773.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.35.

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $1.96. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 23.85% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hello Group Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOMO. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Hello Group by 209.8% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 48,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 32,691 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Hello Group by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 4,281,201 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $24,745,000 after buying an additional 753,456 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hello Group during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hello Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

