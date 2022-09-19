HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Short Interest Up 21.4% in August

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the August 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 280,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HeidelbergCement Trading Down 0.7 %

HDELY stock opened at $9.06 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a 1-year low of $8.68 and a 1-year high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on HDELY. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on HeidelbergCement from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. HSBC lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on HeidelbergCement from €44.00 ($44.90) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on HeidelbergCement from €64.00 ($65.31) to €69.00 ($70.41) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.40.

HeidelbergCement Company Profile

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as to produce precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.