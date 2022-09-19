Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 221 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NUE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,411. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.39.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nucor Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nucor (NUE)
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
- Upwork Shares Stumble into Bargain Territory
- Kroger’s is Your One-Stop Consumer Staples Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.