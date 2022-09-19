Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases 221 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Nucor were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nucor Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Shares of NUE traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.77. The company had a trading volume of 42,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,411. The company has a market capitalization of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $187.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.39.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.